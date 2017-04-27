Trio lined up the night before for the first bite of Chick-fil-A in Marble Falls

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

MARBLE FALLS — Video games, Netflix, and college classes.

That’s how three people made it from 11:30 p.m. to the 6 a.m. opening of Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes on April 27.

“We’re in college, so we know what being up all night is like,” said Alexandra Hahn, one of the first three people through the doors with her friends Michael Wall and Connor Castillo.

The three had a plan of attack before owner Alan Williams opened the doors to about 35 people waiting outside the new eatery at 2105 U.S. 281.

“(Alexandra) is going to secure the right place, and me and (Michael) are going to order,” Castillo said. “We have the perfect booth selected already.”

Indeed, as dozens poured inside Chick-fil-A and filed in front of the registers, Alexandra claimed a booth in the northeastern corner of the restaurant under a low-hanging lamp.

The group’s order consisted of three No. 1s. One with cheese and bacon. Michael got an orange juice. The others ordered large, vanilla iced coffees.

“I just grew up eating (Chick-fil-A),” Wall said.

Castillo offered a simple explanation for the overnight campout.

“It’s just good stuff,” he said.

The three said a few others arrived between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., and then the line began to form outside at about 4:30 a.m.

The first dollar in the cash register, however, came from the owner’s son, Tyler, who visited from Austin with his wife, Devin, for the big day.

“We ordered the No. 4 sausage burrito with a No. 2 chicken nuggets,” Tyler said.

Tyler said he came to support his father and was amazed by the support he has seen from the community.

“The amount of people here at 6 a.m. is inspiring. It’s exciting,” he said.

After the initial morning rush, Alan offered similar thoughts about the welcoming nature of people in Marble Falls and the Highland Lakes area.

“It’s such an honor to be in this city. The city of Marble Falls is supporting us and welcoming us so greatly,” he said.

