Owners of new Marble Falls Chick-fil-A look to serve community more than chicken

People started lining up for the April 27 opening of the new Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes franchise, 2105 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, in the early hours. The first three people in line were actually there at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Staff photo by Jared Fields

MARBLE FALLS — While Alan and Inda Williams have already made quite an impact on the city of Marble Falls by opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant, they’re aiming to have an even bigger one on the future of the community’s schoolchildren.

On April 27, the Williams opened the long-awaited Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes franchise at 2105 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls.

The Williams made it clear it’s not just about owning a business; they also want to be part of the community. They took a step in that direction when they presented Marble Falls Independent School District with a sample of the 250 books they collected to help it launch the district’s Literacy 2020 initiative. The program is designed to help students in pre-kindergarten through third grade read at a grade level or better by the year 2020. The program is set to launch next year.

Staff serve the first diners at the new Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes franchise in Marble Falls on April 27. Staff photo by Jared Fields

The Williamses presented what looked like a dollhouse filled with books to Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Chris Allen during the restaurant’s opening.

“A passion of my heart is to make sure we invest in the future of this country,” Alan Williams said. “What better way than to invest in the youth.”

As for the Chick-fil-A location, the Williamses first began considering the potential when they purchased a cabin in the Highland Lakes about a decade ago.

“The more time we spent here, the more endearing this place was to us,” Williams said. “And every time I came in my (Chick-fil-A) Jeep, people would ask about having Chick-fil-A here.”

The new franchise offers patrons some special features.

Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes opened its doors for business April 27. Shortly after 9 a.m., owner Alan Williams (left) and wife Inda celebrated with a ‘First Bite’ ceremony. City and community leaders gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and also took part in the tradition. Staff photo by Jared Fields

One of which, Williams said, is employees use electronic tablets to take orders made by people using the Chick-fil-A One app, which will help diners bypass the ordering lines. The app can be found at different app stores.

Currently, the Highland Lakes franchise also has two drive-through ordering lanes, but there’s room to add a third in the future, specifically for the food app.

“It’s state-of-the-art,” Williams said of the restaurant. “It’s the latest technology for serving our customers.”

Diners may also call (830) 693-7777 to place an order by phone.

In order to open the Highland Lakes franchise, Williams said he and his wife “had to transition” out of two other Chick-fil-A franchises in the Austin area because of corporate policy that doesn’t allow one proprietor to own so many within a specific-mile radius.

“We had record profits and record sales in the last two stores,” he said.

So why give up such lucrative franchises?

“We know God was calling us to this community,” he said. “He told us what we need to give up to come here. He said, ‘Less is more.’ We just want to be the right fit. We’re honored, overjoyed, and overwhelmed by the receptivity in this area. It’s humbling. … We hope to live up to your expectations at minimum and exceed them.”

  1. Bob Mc Sweeney says:
    April 27, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    It was nice to see another new business open in Marble Falls. It would be nice to have such businesses open here in Granite Shoals. Maybe with the right people, recruiting businesses from out-of town, they would be encouraged to come our way.

