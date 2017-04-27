Owners of new Marble Falls Chick-fil-A look to serve community more than chicken

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — While Alan and Inda Williams have already made quite an impact on the city of Marble Falls by opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant, they’re aiming to have an even bigger one on the future of the community’s schoolchildren.

On April 27, the Williams opened the long-awaited Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes franchise at 2105 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls.

The Williams made it clear it’s not just about owning a business; they also want to be part of the community. They took a step in that direction when they presented Marble Falls Independent School District with a sample of the 250 books they collected to help it launch the district’s Literacy 2020 initiative. The program is designed to help students in pre-kindergarten through third grade read at a grade level or better by the year 2020. The program is set to launch next year.

The Williamses presented what looked like a dollhouse filled with books to Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Chris Allen during the restaurant’s opening.

“A passion of my heart is to make sure we invest in the future of this country,” Alan Williams said. “What better way than to invest in the youth.”

As for the Chick-fil-A location, the Williamses first began considering the potential when they purchased a cabin in the Highland Lakes about a decade ago.

“The more time we spent here, the more endearing this place was to us,” Williams said. “And every time I came in my (Chick-fil-A) Jeep, people would ask about having Chick-fil-A here.”

The new franchise offers patrons some special features.

One of which, Williams said, is employees use electronic tablets to take orders made by people using the Chick-fil-A One app, which will help diners bypass the ordering lines. The app can be found at different app stores.

Currently, the Highland Lakes franchise also has two drive-through ordering lanes, but there’s room to add a third in the future, specifically for the food app.

“It’s state-of-the-art,” Williams said of the restaurant. “It’s the latest technology for serving our customers.”

Diners may also call (830) 693-7777 to place an order by phone.

In order to open the Highland Lakes franchise, Williams said he and his wife “had to transition” out of two other Chick-fil-A franchises in the Austin area because of corporate policy that doesn’t allow one proprietor to own so many within a specific-mile radius.

“We had record profits and record sales in the last two stores,” he said.

So why give up such lucrative franchises?

“We know God was calling us to this community,” he said. “He told us what we need to give up to come here. He said, ‘Less is more.’ We just want to be the right fit. We’re honored, overjoyed, and overwhelmed by the receptivity in this area. It’s humbling. … We hope to live up to your expectations at minimum and exceed them.”

