Marble Falls student IDs, passwords ‘inadvertently’ released in email

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls school district officials said they restored student privacy immediately after dozens of passwords and student identification numbers were “inadvertently” released by a high school administrator.

The incident happened April 26 when Marble Falls High School interim Principal Emmett Aubry forwarded an email to senior students informing them of their eligibility for attending an end-of-the-school-year trip.

The list affected about 50 senior students and included an email attachment detailing the grades and/or disciplinary reasons some seniors were not eligible. That attachment was only meant for school administrators, not the students.

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Chris Allen said the email included school-issued student IDs and internal student password information, not “Social Security numbers or anything like that.”

Allen added that what followed were “(a)pologies to students and parents, (c)reation of new student passwords, (r)e-emphasis of procedures intended to stop students from using each others’ passwords.”

Officials said they worked to dissuade students from using each other’s information to access accounts.

“All of the seniors were issued new ID numbers, just to make sure everything was secure,” MFISD spokesman Bruce Peckover said.

Officials met with students and parents to re-establish privacy protocols as well.

“Security was immediately restored, and all kids and parents were promptly contacted regarding the issue,” Peckover said. “It was an inadvertent mistake. It was not intentional.”

Aubry will remain with the district through the end of the school year, officials said.

Trustees approved hiring Damon Adams, an administrator at Hays ISD, as the new Marble Falls High School principal beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

