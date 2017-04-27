Evelyn Gail Schmidt, 73, of Llano died April 6, 2017

Evelyn Gail Schmidt, 73, of Llano, Texas, passed away April 6, 2017. She was born to Rudolf and Evelyn (Grothe) Wedemeyer on Oct. 10, 1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gail, as everyone knew her by, worked for many years in the oil and gas business as a secretary. She was a woman of faith, having been reared in the Catholic church. She was an avid animal lover and had a great sense of humor.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Denise Hacker and husband Aaron of Edmond, Oklahoma; three grandchildren; brothers, Rudy Wedemeyer of Giddings and Carl Wedemeyer and wife Mary of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents.

An online register can be found at www.PutnamCares.com.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.