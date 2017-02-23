Scrap truck rolls over in store parking lot in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A truck driver en route to a recycling center is being treated for injuries Feb. 23 after the truck tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over in a convenience store parking lot at the intersection of Avenue Q and RR 1431.

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. at Big D’s Shell convenience store in the 1600 block of RR 1431.

The truck driver, who was transporting scrap metal, told Marble Falls police and witnesses at the scene that he was traveling west on the main roadway when a vehicle “pulled out in front of him.”

He reportedly swerved into the lot as the weight shifted in the trailer, toppling it onto its side.

Marble Falls Area EMS transported the driver to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls with a head wound, police confirmed.

His condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

