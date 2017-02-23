Scrap truck rolls over in store parking lot in Marble Falls

Posted on 23 February 2017. Tags:

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A truck driver was injured Feb. 23 after the vehicle he was driving toppled onto its side at a convenience store in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Connie Swinney

A truck driver was injured Feb. 23 after the vehicle he was driving toppled onto its side at a convenience store in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Connie Swinney

MARBLE FALLS — A truck driver en route to a recycling center is being treated for injuries Feb. 23 after the truck tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over in a convenience store parking lot at the intersection of Avenue Q and RR 1431.

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. at Big D’s Shell convenience store in the 1600 block of RR 1431.

The truck driver, who was transporting scrap metal, told Marble Falls police and witnesses at the scene that he was traveling west on the main roadway when a vehicle “pulled out in front of him.”

He reportedly swerved into the lot as the weight shifted in the trailer, toppling it onto its side.

Marble Falls Area EMS transported the driver to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls with a head wound, police confirmed.

His condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune