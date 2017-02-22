Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Feb. 14-20, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Feb. 14-20, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sam Bernal, 49, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for motion to revoke probation-assault of a family/household member. He was transferred the following day to the Burnet County Jail.

Michael Anton Burks, 30, of Llano was arrested Feb. 16 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for motion to withdraw surety-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Brooke Emily Carta, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 19 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Arthur Ray Elkins Jr., 44, of San Angelo was arrested Feb. 19 by LCSO for interfering with public duties and public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Gwendolyn Elaine Elkins, 42, of San Angelo was arrested Feb. 19 by LCSO for resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. She was released Feb. 19 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 38, of Llano was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

John Thomas Francis, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for assault on a public servant and resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the following day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Jared Don Green, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 16 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid and motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Dean Eiskell, 65, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 14 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Richard Ochoa Hernandez, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 20 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Andrew Horn, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 18 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

John Peter Kane III, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 18 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jake Rae King, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for speeding. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Lauren Jo Lantz, 24, of Kerrville was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Mary Frances Longoria, 28, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Cameron Dakota Maples, 22, of Victoria was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for evading arrest/detention and engaging in organized criminal activity. No bond or release information was available.

Dwight Blaine Marks, 52, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 19 by LCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Ronald Dale Marshall, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 15 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

James Edward Payne Jr., 44, of Temple was arrested Feb. 14 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Ashley Marie Pile, 22, of Katy was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Dylan Plemons, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 19 by LCSO for theft and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Brian Michael Roberts, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid and terroristic threat of family/household. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Brandon Dean Robinette, 18, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Sara Diane Schulte, 33, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 19 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and displaying expired registration. No bond or release information was available.

Brent Russell Somers II, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 19 by LCSO for criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Courtney Alexis Statler, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 16 by LCSO for assault threatening bodily injury, driving while license is invalid, and changing lanes when unsafe. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Christopher Waddingham, 27, of Andrews was arrested Feb. 16 by LCSO for motion to withdraw-driving while license is invalid. He was released Feb. 18 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 15 by LCSO for theft of service. He was released the following day to the Burnet County Jail.