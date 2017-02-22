Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Feb. 15-21, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 15-21, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Ann Clark, 28, of Panhandle was arrested Feb. 15 by an outside agency on a hold. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Jaime Collazo, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 15 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for criminal mischief and theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Leonides Garcia, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 15 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Corey Lamale Hart, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for an indictment-assault on a family member. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Billy Ray Jackson Jr., 30, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by BCSO for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, not secured seatbelt, and violation of a promise to appear. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Amber Nicole Stone, 28, of Amarillo was arrested Feb. 15 by an outside agency on a hold. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Lisa Joelean Walker, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for possession of controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Justin Lee Young, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by BPD for an indictment-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and possession of a dangerous drug. No bond or release information was available.

Gage Alexander Hernandez, 18, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16 by BPD for capias pro fine-minor in consumption and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Lisa Marie LaFleur, 50, of New Braunfels was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance and motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Molly Kathleen Pikarsky, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO for theft by check. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Garret Roderick Taylor, 25, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16 by BPD for resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for theft of service. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Sam Bernal, 49, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by LCSO for motion to revoke-assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 25, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Krystal Sky Daughtry, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO for a weekend commitment-abandoning/endangering a child. No bond or release information was available.

Kimberly Marie Garland, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

James Waylon-Donald Hudlin, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 17 by MFPD for theft and no driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Niyah E. Hyder, 22, of San Marcos was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO for credit/debit card abuse. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Edward Fuentes Martinez, 22, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for driving while intoxicated and possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Leonel Ortiz Ramirez, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 17 by BPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Christopher Wade Rolff, 30, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by GSPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Noalle Lynn Skipper, 22, of Lometa was arrested Feb. 17 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for a hold-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, hold, possession of a controlled substance, hold-failure to appear-theft of property, and hold-possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Joana Alvarado, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO for an indictment-driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Kyla Marie Devito, 24, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 18 by LPSO for motion to revoke-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Ryan Lee Ford, 27, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 18 by TPWD for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to identify as a fugitive. He was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Gary Brian Gebhard, 51, of Parsons, Kansas, was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO for displaying fictitious license plate, no license plate lamp, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

James Howard Hornsby, 53, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 18 by BPD for motion to revoke-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Evan Kent Kitchens, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 18 by MFPD for unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn Annette Lampe, 44, of Melvin was arrested Feb. 18 by LPSO for bond revocation-insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Carlos Martinez-Garcia, 31, of Austin was arrested Feb. 18 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Ramirez-Sanchez, 39, of Kyle was arrested Feb. 18 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Trejo, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 18 by GSPD for unlawfully carrying a weapon and no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Adan Carbajal, 33, of Leander was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jonathan Castaneda, 30, of Athens was arrested Feb. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Martin Estrada-Ruiz, 30, was arrested Feb. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Feb. 21 to ICE.

Jacob Avila Macedo, 33, of Temple was arrested Feb. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Feb. 21 to ICE.

Jose Alejandro Maya Martinez, 18, was arrested Feb. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Feb. 21 to ICE.

Dustin Allen Maynard, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 19 by GSPD for theft and failure to appear. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Karl Daniel Rivas, 33, of Caldwell was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO for criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Christopher Murphy, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 19 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jose Trejo-Cruz, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Johnathon T. Daniels, 39, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 20 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Stella Hernandez, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO for forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Dustin Ray Matheny, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 20 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Randall Price, 31, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Janet Mosely Rinehart, 70, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 20 by GSPD for possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Rogelio Rodriguez-Garza, 31, was arrested Feb. 20 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

David Giles Sorrells, 25, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Garret Roderick Taylor, 25, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Kyle Wheeler, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 20 by GSPD for theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Freddy Baldomero, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for bond revocation-indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 21 by LCSO for stalking. No bond or release information was available.

Kimberly Marie Garland, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Angel Marie Gonzalez, 28, of El Paso was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Chuck Graves Jr., 36, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for motion to revoke-criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Osvaldo Lopez-Garcia, 28, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

David Lee Newberg, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Yovany Ortiz Jr., 30, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Dylan Plemons, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 21 by LCSO for theft and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Shelli Seaton, 49, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lee Young, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jacqueline Jina Zeppetella, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 21 by BCSO for unauthorized absence from community correctional facility and bond forfeiture-burglary of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.