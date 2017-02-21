Theodore Grubbs, 84, died Feb. 16, 2017, in Kingsland

Theodore “Ted” Grubbs died peacefully at the Kingsland Hills Care Center in Kingsland, Texas, on Feb. 16, 2017, at the age of 84. He resided in Granite Shoals and Highland Haven for the past 22 years, after having lived in Huntsburg, Ohio, for most of his life.

Ted is survived by his children, William Grubbs (Linda), Roger Grubbs (Theresa), James Grubbs (Teresita), Linda Watson (Dean), Marsha Grubbs, and Daniel Grubbs (Stephanie); 29 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Grubbs of Garrettsville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ann; parents, Theodore E. and Anna Grubbs; and sister, Jean Sumer.

Ted was born in Huntsburg on a dairy farm. He worked for several years at Geauga Industries and then as a manager at Horning Building Supply in Middlefield, Ohio, until he retired to Highland Haven.

He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and singing in any band who would let him sing. He loved spending time with his family. He played football and baseball in high school and had several scholarship offers to play in college, but he enlisted in the Naval Reserves instead.

Per Ted’s wishes, he will be cremated and the ashes returned to his family. A burial will take place this summer at Huntsburg Cemetery with his wife’s ashes as well.