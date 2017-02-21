Carl W. Paslay, 93, of Tow died Feb. 19, 2017

Carl W. Paslay passed away Feb. 19, 2017, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 93. He was born July 22, 1923, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, to Carl Winston Paslay and Beulah Lee (Darnell). Carl was a resident of Tow since 1978, coming from Andrews.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Tow, a member of the Evening Lions Club in Andrews, and also a past member of the Tow Volunteer Fire Department.

Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1942-46 and went on to work in the oil industry. He married Dorothy (Minter) Paslay on March 13, 1948, in Oil Center, New Mexico.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Winston Paslay and Beulah Lee Paslay.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Paslay, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Tow First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerald Moore and Pastor Dan Teed officiating. Interment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Simons, Randy Morgan, James Brandt, Lonnie Craven, Doug Conrad, and Eddie Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.