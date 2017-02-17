DPS eyes speed in crash that killed Marble Falls motorcyclist

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — Investigators are trying to determine if speed played a factor in a crash Feb. 15 that killed a Marble Falls High School graduate riding a motorcycle on RR 1431 east of the city limits, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

The incident happened at 7:55 p.m. that evening about 2½ miles east of Marble Falls.

Investigators believe a motorist attempted to pull onto the roadway and collided with the motorcycle, resulting in the death of the driver, 19-year-old Daniel Eliel of Marble Falls.

The report stated that a 2008 Toyota Tundra, driven by 47-year-old Lorri Phelps Buckner, was attempting to turn westbound from a private driveway.

“Driver states she saw the headlights at the top of the hill,” DPS spokeswoman Robbie Barrera said in a statement. “Driver states she thought she had time to successfully complete the turn.”

Eliel was traveling eastbound on a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle when he approached the area.

“As the (driver of the) Toyota Tundra began her turn, the 2006 Suzuki collided with her in the left-front quarter,” Barrera stated. “The driver was thrown off the motorcycle, and the motorcycle caught on fire and was destroyed.”

Eliel was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Peggy Simon.

Investigators continue to sift through clues.

“The crash is still under investigation to determine (the) exact speed of the motorcycle and if any other factors may have contributed to the crash,” Barrera stated. “Multiple witnesses state they were passed by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in between cars.”

