Man faces charges in Texas 71 death of mother and son

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

SPICEWOOD — A Richardson man faces several charges in the death of two Marble Falls residents after a collision on Texas 71 in Blanco County, jail records confirmed.

According to the DPS report, 30-year-old Bala Chandra Sekhar Gutti was “driving erratic” Nov. 28, 2016, on the highway before a collision near the intersection of Fall Creek Estates Drive on a small section of highway between Burnet and Travis counties.

The report stated that Gutti, driving a 2015 Subaru passenger car, was headed westbound when he traveled into the eastbound lane and collided head-on into the front passenger side of a 2015 Ford Focus, driven by 46-year-old Cynthia Ann Vega of Marble Falls.

Vega and one of her passengers, 17-year-old Santiago Vega, who is her son, died at the scene.

A second passenger in the Focus was injured along with Gutti. Both were treated at an Austin-area hospital.

Soon after the initial incident, a second crash occurred in the same place involving a truck tractor-trailer, which could not avoid one of the vehicles, DPS reported. The driver was not injured.

Gutti was later booked into the Blanco County Jail and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault, jail records showed. He was released on bond Feb. 10.

