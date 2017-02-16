Jerry Simpson Graves, 84, of Blanco died Feb. 14, 2017

Jerry Simpson Graves passed away on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2017, in Blanco, Texas, at the age of 84. She was born April 25, 1932, in Brady to Sam Houston Simpson of Field Creek and Carrie Vonn (Bozarth) of Llano.

Jerry was a resident of Blanco for two years and was a former resident of Llano, Pyote, and San Saba. She worked as a homemaker as well as a food broker for Sysco Food Distribution.

She was a proud member of the “Lousy Leven” club in Llano along with Cherry Grant, Twinkle Payton, Martha Phillips, Carole Schroth, Montie Simpson, Patsy Stewart, Marilyn Talley, Annette Userry, Sis Virdell, and Jane Yates.

Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Houston Simpson and Carrie Vonn Simpson; son Jack M. Graves Jr.; grandson Matthew Graves; daughter-in-law Debbie Graves, mother of Matthew Graves; and nieces Sherry Vonn Smith, Betty John Knous, and Tommy Jean Childress.

She is survived by her twin sister, Cherry Grant; sons David Graves and wife Lyndi, Tommy Graves and wife Ginger, Robert Graves and wife Yolanda, and Joe Graves and wife Yolanda; daughter-in-law Linda Graves, widow of eldest son Jack; nieces Cathy McDowell and Ann Gilbert; nephew Sam Miller; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with Tommy Graves officiating. Interment will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Roper, Will Partin, Jeff Partin, Cole McDowell, Zol Owens, and Sam Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Ellis Miller, Austin Crow, and David Strunk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospital Hospice, 1020 Texas 16 South, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.