DPS charges suspected illegal immigrant with intoxication manslaughter

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

HORSESHOE BAY — A Llano County Grand Jury recently indicted a suspected illegal immigrant in connection with the death of a Round Rock woman in a fatal head-on collision on Texas 71 in Llano County, documents revealed.

Pedro Ortiz Hurtado, 55, a Mexican national who listed his address as Round Mountain, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter (with a vehicle), according to jail records.

After the indictment, he was booked Feb. 9 into the Llano County Jail, where he remains in custody, officials confirmed.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators initially arrested Hurtado the day after the crash, which occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 1 three miles west of Horseshoe Bay.

Hurtado was taken Jan. 1 to the Burnet County Jail, where he has remained on the intoxication manslaughter charge as well as a U.S. immigration hold for suspicion of being in the country illegally, according to jail records.

The DPS report stated that 66-year-old Edwina Turner, the driver of a 2014 Volkswagen, was traveling westbound on Texas 71 when a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup driven by Hurtado traveling east “crossed the yellow line” and collided with the Volkswagen, the DPS report stated.

Turner died at the scene.

