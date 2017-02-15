Spicewood-area development with a view to feature shops and resort

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SPICEWOOD — Developers of a 2,200-acre housing project announced plans for a waterfront community with single-family homes, apartments, a marketplace with shops, entertainment venues, a resort hotel and spa, and community gardens, marketing coordinators said.

Thomas Ranch, just off Texas 71 primarily on the shoreline of the Pedernales River, recently obtained the greenlight from Travis County commissioners to begin the project.

The so-called master-planned community would eventually feature 3,300 homes enveloped in a network of natural trails and topography and “low-level lighting to preserve the sky view,” according to a statement by Elizabeth Christian Public Relations.

“This is not going to be another subdivision with a sea of residential rooftops,“ said Tom D’Alesandro of Blakefield LLC, the project’s lead developer. “Thomas Ranch is a community that the Spicewood area will benefit from, providing economic opportunity as well as improvements to existing streets off Paleface Ranch Road.”

The project team includes planners for subdivisions such as The Woodlands in Houston and The Shops at La Cantera in San Antonio.

For more information, go to thomasranchaustin.com.

editor@thepicayune.com