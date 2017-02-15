Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Feb. 7-13, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Feb. 7-13, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ruben Baldemar, 24, of Centerpoint was arrested Feb. 8 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting an $800 bond.

Joseph B. Barnes, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 13 by LCSO for deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm. No bond or release information was available.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by LCSO for driving under the influence-minor. No bond or release information was available.

Heather Leeann Bond, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for theft of property. She was released the same day after posting an $800 bond.

Michael Anton Burks, 30, of Llano was arrested Feb. 12 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for open container and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Wayne Criner, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released Feb. 7 with credit for time served.

Jason Lee Dunbar, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO on a bench warrant-capias pro fine. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Michael Dykstra, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Christian Matthew Fry, 20, of Llano was arrested Feb. 8 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Donna Kathline Stewart, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $12,500 bond.

Kayla Marie Hashaw, 27, of San Antonio was arrested Feb. 8 by LCSO for no driver’s license and failure to appear. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Jeremy Elmer Helterbran, 36, of Llano was arrested Feb. 8 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Dana Beowolf Joerns, 47, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Feb. 10 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Reed Kelley, 41, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 10 by LCSO for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $4,500 bond.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance, displaying expired registration/license plates, driving while license is invalid, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was released Feb. 11 after posting a $12,500 bond.

Eithan Orlean Layton, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by LCSO for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Lee Martin, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for motion to adjudicate-bail jumping and motion to adjudicate-obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Sam McNeely, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 10 by LCSO for an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Spencer Roneal Moore, 82, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Charles Robert Parish, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jose Loya Rodriguez Jr., 50, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Mary Elizabeth Sewell, 23, was arrested Feb. 10 by LCSO for failure to appear-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person and failure to appear-abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Dalton, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance, expired operator’s license, and open container. No bond or release information was available.

Jimmy David Skinner, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Jay Bob Smith, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 9 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Kurtis Rion Smith, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Kevin Eugene Statler, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Zane Stedman, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Phillip H. Terranella, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 11 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Melissa Amber Torres, 35, of Llano was arrested Feb. 8 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for criminal mischief. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.