Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Feb. 8-14, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 8-14, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dylan Blake Carnes, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Tommy Lynn Henry, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 8 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for criminal mischief. He was released Feb. 10 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jimmy Ray Herron Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Chester Alvin Mitchell, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Raul Munoz Jr., 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 8 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for assault. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

James Louis Walker, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Anastacio Benitez-Segundo, 34, was arrested Feb. 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a warrant. He was released the following day to ICE.

Joshua Clayton Butler, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for deadly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was released Feb. 12 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Robert James Dush Jr., 44, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 9 by MFPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Anastacio Gonzales-Segundo, 31, was arrested Feb. 9 by ICE on a warrant. He was released the following day to ICE.

Don Ervin Henderson, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 9 by MFPD for assault. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Mario Santos-Ordonez, 27, of Austin was arrested Feb. 9 by ICE on a warrant. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ammi Rose Smith, 36, was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO for criminal mischief. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez, 23, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Benitez-Jimenez, 34, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Julio Bonilla-Amador, 34, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Diego Calel-Pelieu, 32, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Juan Cruz-Martinez, 34, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Anna Caroline Fathauer, 23, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for assault. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Carlos Silvestre Garcia III, 30, was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Garcia Sr., 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Anastacio Gonzalez-Segundo, 31, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jesstina Marie Kaser, 26, of Nolanville was arrested Feb. 10 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Shelby Jean Knoll, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Vicente Luna-Rangel, 43, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Pedro Morales-Guzman, 37, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Feb. 13 to ICE.

Pedro Paz-Salas, 48, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Marvin Perez-Penado, 41, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Martin Presa-Mulato, 23, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Cosme Ramirez-Garcia, 42, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Julio Reynoso-Villeda, 54, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jose Rosas-Guerrero, 32, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Elizabeth Ashley Salas, 25, of San Antonio was arrested Feb. 10 by LPSO on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Salazar-Montalvo, 43, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jose Salinas-Perez, 32, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Mario Santos-Ordonez, 27, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Terry Strickland, 66, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Roy Anthony Torres, 31, of Goldthwaite was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD for fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment and theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD for failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/or transport, failure to appear-criminal trespass, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and assault on a public servant. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Florencio Vargas-Vences, 22, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jorge Vasquez-Lopez, 33, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Samuel Zacarias-Palomino, 30, was arrested Feb. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Malcolm Patrick Allgood Jr., 17, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11 by BPD for violation of a protective order. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Leleon Ray Brooks, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 11 by MFPD for criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Everardo Conejo-Barbosa, 26, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Juan Luis Conejo-Barbosa, 34, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Roy Leslie Crayton, 57, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11 by BPD for motion to revoke-interfering with an emergency call and speeding. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

David Garcia-Castro, 27, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Feb. 13 to ICE.

Ricardo Loredo Jr., 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 11 by GSPD for assault on a family member. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Pedro Morales-Guzman, 37, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Martin Sauceda-Garcia, 34, was arrested Feb. 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Feb. 13 to ICE.

Aida Michelelouise Aponte, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Salvador Chavez-Gonzalez, 31, of Austin was arrested Feb. 12 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Luis Gonzalez, 20, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD for burglary of habitation, evading arrest/detention, public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Shanece Yvette Hall, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 12 by MFPD for failure to appear-theft of property by check and theft of property by check. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Joel Knight, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Pedro Rodriguez Navarro, 53, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Domingo Angel Quintero, 43, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD for driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

April Marie Rodriguez, 28, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by GSPD for speeding. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Israel Solis-Cruz, 32, of Austin was arrested Feb. 12 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christopher James Stanley, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 12 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Ayla Mary Vidaure, 21, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez, 23, was arrested Feb. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Israel Abelardo Delgado, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Carlos Silvestre Garcia III, 30, was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO for capias pro fine-no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Gonzalez, 20, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO for wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured vehicle plate/registration. He was released the same day after posting a $30,500 bond.

Juan Hernandez-Gaudillo, 49, of Austin was arrested Feb. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Sandra Christine Houck, 43, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO for public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Benito Luna-Soria, 30, of Clifton was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO for burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

David Shane Ross, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 13 by MFPD for probation violation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Elizabeth Shelley Tadlock, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 13 by MFPD for failure to appear and by BCSO for displaying expired license plates and theft. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Ayla Mary Vidaure, 21, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO for failure to appear-assault on a public servant and aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Hannah Shea Brooks, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Adrian Blake Dominguez, 17, of Liberty Hill was arrested Feb. 14 by BPD for assault, a terroristic threat of a family/household member, and unlawful restraint. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Patrick Hunter, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO for an indictment-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Colt Andrew Walker, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14 by BPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Gabriel Christopher Williams, 22, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14 by BPD for interfering with an emergency request for assistance and criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.