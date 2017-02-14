Sharon Leanne Butler, 78, died Feb. 10, 2017

On Feb. 10, 2017, Heaven opened its gates and welcomed Sharon Leanne Butler.

Sharon was born to William Boyce Honea and Verona Camille Honea on May 14, 1938, in Pasadena, Texas. Growing up, Sharon was very involved in various activities, including 4-H, band, and church. She was a gifted seamstress, designing and creating her own clothes.

Sharon was also a beauty contestant in a number of local pageants, winning such titles as Farm Bureau Queen and Rice Festival Queen. One of her greatest loves was music, and she channeled her talent into playing the piano and organ. She also played the trombone and flute. She would later go on to serve as pianist and organist in various churches that she attended throughout her lifetime.

Sharon graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in education. As a teacher, she blessed children’s lives from the late 1950s through the mid-1990s.

On July 7,1957, Sharon married the love of her life, Mitchell ”Mickey” Butler, in Old Ocean, Texas, and they enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage together. They devoted their lives to raising their five children.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Mitchell Hugh Butler; son Mitchell R. Butler, wife Sarah, and their children, Jake and Kyle; daughter-in-law Laura Butler and children, Hayden, Trent, Jane, and Simon; daughter Vonda Butler and children, Tanner, Canyon, and Dani Grace; daughter Shara Myers, husband Cary Myers, and their children, Shanna, Macy, and Zane; son Walton Butler, wife Julliann, and his children, Jason and Josh; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.B. and Verona Honea, and son Allen Butler.

A celebration of life service is 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at First Baptist Church, 505 S. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.