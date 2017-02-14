Donald Leo Stence, 77, of Kingsland died Feb. 9, 2017

Donald Leo Stence of Kingsland, Texas, departed this world on Feb. 9, 2017. He was born on June 16, 1939, in Idalou, Texas, to Roy and Myrtle (Phillips) Stence.

Mr. Stence studied at Lubbock and Abilene Christian universities. He received a master’s degree in park management and landscape architecture from Texas Tech University, graduating on the Dean’s Honor List.

Upon graduation, he accepted employment at the Metro Dade County Parks and Recreation Department in Miami. In 1968, he was hired as superintendent of Parks/Director of Planning and Design in Austin, producing the first Town Lake Corridor plan to be adopted by the Austin City Council that included the famed Town Lake Hike and Bike Trails and gazebo at Congress Avenue bridge.

In 1971, he became director of Comprehensive Planning at CAPCO/CAPCOG, where, among many other contributions in the 10-county region, he led the designing of the 9-1-1 emergency services information systems.

After retirement, he began his own business, Stence Associates, continuing to design and landscape beautiful yards in Austin and the Texas Hill Country.

Mr. Stence had a never-ending passion for helping others. He served as an elder at Packsaddle Fellowship in Kingsland and gave unendingly to help the less fortunate.

Mr. Stence is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay (Adrian) Stence; son Michael and his sons, Zachary and Tyler; son Mitchell Stence, wife Kim (Krebs) Stence, and their children, Payton, Riley, and Cassie; sister Joy Rettmann and husband James; brother Bill Stence and wife Carla; brother David Stence and wife Jackie; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Preceding Mr. Stence in death were his parents, Roy and Myrtle Stence, and brother Robert Stence.

A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Stence’s life is 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Packsaddle Fellowship, 508 RR 2900 in Kingsland with Pastor Robert Billingslea officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Mr. Stence’s favorite local ministries: His Joshua House, P.O. Box 1486 Kingsland, TX, 78639; and A Place of Hope, 700 RR 1431 East, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.