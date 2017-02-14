Chester Louis Miller, 79, of Kingsland died Feb. 7, 2017

Chester Louis Miller, 79, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Feb. 7, 2017. He was born to Charles and Emma (Koon) Miller on Sept. 1, 1937, in Hamburg, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Miller proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and playing solitaire. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Buster of Georgetown; sons, Kenneth Faircloth and wife Rhonda of Kingsland and Timothy Faircloth and wife Mary of Llano; grandchildren, Sasha, John Jr., Courtney, Kristen, Bryan, Savannah, and Seira; five great-grandchildren; and brother Paul Miller and wife Elaine of Hamburg.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 42 years, Betty; five brothers; and two sisters.

A private burial will be at Bluffton Cemetery in Bluffton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.