Marble Falls paves way for Main Street retail/apartment project

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — A Lakeway-based developer has unveiled plans for a Main Street retail/apartment project that would expand housing options south of the Marble Falls Public Library but also close a roadway to vehicle traffic, officials say.

On Feb. 7, Marble Falls City Council approved changing the zoning designation from Main Street District to create a new Planned Development District at 99 Main St., adjacent to Avenue H and Yett Street.

The sloping tract of land, near Lake Marble Falls, is approximately 1.99 acres.

“What it opens up is more apartment units with nice amenities. It gets people living downtown, where we’d like to see people living, walking, and shopping,” Mayor John Packer said. “It’s going to add significant real estate to the ad valorem tax base. The more we add to that, the less we’re dependent on sales tax.”

Texas General Corp. released a site plan to city officials.

“It provides more living units in that downtown lakeside area,” Packer said. “This will be a multi-level apartment building.

“It’s the most common thing going on in Texas: retail on the first floor and apartments on the next level,” he added.

The project is expected to complement the planned hotel/conference center near the lake, and officials have approved the closure of a portion of Avenue H beyond Yett to vehicle traffic with the promise by the developer to create pedestrian amenities associated with the closure.

“It will be a big improvement. The developer will pay for sidewalks and parking improvements,” Packer said. “New people coming to live in the community would enjoy similar amenities in a bigger city but with a small-town feel.”

Officials approved the re-zoning with an eye on restrictions on the extent of multi-family units such as apartments and/or condominiums.

“Obviously, we’re not looking to create a highly populated, high-density downtown area like a big city,” the mayor said. “However, it’s beneficial to have more housing units available.”

Building height restrictions already in place will apply to the project, Packer said.

