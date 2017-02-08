Marshall Wilson, 78, formerly of Llano, died Feb. 7, 2017

Marshall Wilson passed away Feb. 7, 2017, in Fredericksburg, Texas, at the age of 78. He was born April 27, 1938, in Austin to Monroe and Amelia (Delz) Wilson.

He was a resident of Fredericksburg for 20 years since moving there from Llano.

Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Amelia Wilson; brother, Raymond Wilson; and sisters, Lola Ashby, Ardell Lackey, Ona Marie Gellermann, Vera Kneese, and Nina Belle Johnson.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Cundieff officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.