Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Earl Alexander Jr., 43, of Llano was arrested Jan. 31 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

James Earl Alexander Jr., 43, of Llano was arrested Feb. 1 by LCSO for criminal trespass. He was released the same day after posting an $1,800 bond.

Nicholas Bartram, 35, of Eastland was arrested Jan. 31 by LCSO for criminal nonsupport. He was released Feb. 2 after posting a $594 bond.

James Michael Burleson, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 3 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Dawn Marie Calhoun, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 4 by LCSO for public intoxication. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Matthew Lee Evans, 31, of Bastrop was arrested Feb. 3 by LCSO for motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Stacey Dean Holte, 53, was arrested Jan. 31 by LCSO for failure to identify as a fugitive, a parole violation, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Samuel Hubert Hughes, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 4 by LCSO for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, and displaying fictitious license plate. No bond or release information was available.

Barry Reed Kelley, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 3 by LCSO for displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. He was released the following day after posting a $2,800 bond.

Lewis Eddie Kincheloe, 52, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 5 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Felicia Ann Laffoon, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 3 by LCSO for failure to identify as a fugitive, public intoxication, failure to appear, and an administrative parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Grace Evatt Martinez, 19, of Llano was arrested Feb. 2 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for motion to revoke bond-abandoning/endangering a child. She was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Michael David Millican, 52, of Llano was arrested Jan. 31 by LPD for public intoxication. He was released the following day to see a judge.

David Wayne Mueller, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 1 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

William Kearby Needham, 57, of Llano was arrested Feb. 2 by LCSO for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was released Feb. 5 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Blake Martin Ogg, 24, of Yoakum was arrested Feb. 3 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Andrew Scott Reynolds, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 2 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Bobby Lynn Riley, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 6 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Rory Rinehart, 53, of Austin was arrested Feb. 2 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Ryan Taylor Roberts, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 4 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting an $800 bond.

Howard Frederick Rodick II, 44, of Llano was arrested Feb. 4 by LCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Scott Shumaker, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 3 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and liquor violation. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Stacey Michelle Sisco, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 2 by LCSO for public intoxication. She was released the same day to see a judge.

Jerimy G. Tyndall, 24, of Llano was arrested Feb. 1 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Fred Lawrence Walker, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 5 by LCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Dean Welch, 60, of Llano was arrested Feb. 6 by LCSO for disorderly conduct. No bond or release information was available.