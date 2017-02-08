James Fred Graham, 73, of Marble Falls died Feb. 4, 2017

Dr. James Fred Graham, 73, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away Feb. 4, 2017, in his hometown while doing something he loved: attending a concert and sharing his love of music with family.

Graham was born in San Francisco to James Fred Graham and Virginia Graham on July 7, 1943. He grew up and attended school in the South Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas and was a graduate of Sunset High School. He graduated in 1965 from Texas A&M University, where he was a member of the ROTC, and attended dental school at the University of Texas-Houston.

He served in the Army as a dentist and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; South Korea; and Fort Hood.

Graham married Paulette Walch, a fellow Texan, on Aug. 27, 1971, in Seoul, Korea.

He worked as a dentist in his own practice in Marble Falls for 45 years. He was involved in Rotary Club and served on the Marble Falls City Council for nine years and as mayor of Marble Falls for three years. He played in several bands beginning in his teens, had the opportunity to sit in with Chuck Berry and Freddy King when they played in Dallas in the early ’60s, and was a member of a local band, The Express, for 30 years.

Dr. Graham was preceded in death by his father, James Fred Graham; father-in-law, Francis Walch; and mother-in-law, Pauline “Polly” Walch.

Fred is survived by his wife, Paulette; sons, Jamie and Steve; daughter, Gabrielle Kinman; daughter-in-law, Tenisha Graham; son-in-law, Mickey Kinman; sister, Julia Ketner; mother, Virginia Graham; and grandchildren, Cameron, Reid, Brody, Graham, Clover, Anson, Ryan, and Kyla.

He was an Aggie, a soldier, a musician, a dentist, a husband, a father, and a friend. He was known and admired for his steady manner, his encyclopedic knowledge of varied topics, and his clever, pun-filled sense of humor.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls with Pastor Ross Chandler officiating.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.