H-E-B sponsoring Marble Falls Spring Break 2017

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — H-E-B will have an even bigger presence at this year’s Marble Falls Spring Break.

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission on Feb. 6 voted to recommend to City Manager Mike Hodge to accept a $2,500 grant from H-E-B to sponsor the week of activities in March. City council was asked to accept the grant during its regular meeting Feb. 7.

In the past, H-E-B has been part of many activities during the week, but the Texas-based grocery chain will take on a larger role in 2017.

“This came from corporate, not the local store,” said Parks and Recreation Director Robert Moss about the grant. “As part of that, when you get a big sponsor, we’ll have a lot of volunteers that come from the local H-E-B. In turn, we have to make everything H-E-B.”

At the meeting, Moss showed commissioners water bottles with this year’s Spring Break and H-E-B logos intertwined. The water bottles as well as T-shirts fulfill part of the application to the corporation, Moss said.

Spring Break begins March 13-18. A list of activities will be available closer to the event.

“The whole point (of the activities) is actually to give the kids something to do who don’t travel,” Moss said. “There’s a whole lot of kids who get left behind. We want to keep them busy and keep them out of trouble and keep (Spring Break) as close to free as possible.”

He noted the attendance at last year’s activities averaged about 300 per day.

“We were really shocked at the overall participation,” he said. “I suspect, if the weather is nice, we’ll have that many again.”

New this year is a volleyball tournament directed by Marble Falls High School head volleyball coach Jessica Wintrow at one of the Marble Falls Independent School District campuses.

Moss said other activities, such as skate day sponsored by Elevate Church, swing dancing conducted by Taylor Grey of Highland Lakes Dance, crafts at The Home Depot, and an animal show at the Marble Falls Public Library, are all under the direction of those staffs and entities that are donating their time and expertise to make it a free event for the children.

Also at the Feb. 6 meeting, commissioners welcomed new member Anitra Torns and elected a new chairwoman, Kendra Lewis, and a new vice chairwoman, Leta Stevenson-Smith.

They also thanked former commissioners David Rhodes, who resigned to run for a city council position, and Mark McCary, who did not seek reappointment after his term expired, for their service.

Rhodes, who served as the chairman of the commission, reminded fellow members that when the city surveys the community about amenities, parks and recreation rank near the top of the list regarding quality of life. He added that their role is vital in ensuring residents have the parks system and the facilities they desire.

“The time is rapidly coming when your service will be called upon like no other time,” Rhodes said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com