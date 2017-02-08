Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Feb. 1-7, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 1-7, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Patricia Lynne Darling, 65, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for public intoxication. She was released Feb. 3 after posting a $500 bond.

Manolito Garza, 46, of Conroe was arrested Feb. 1 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Shayne Thomas Negri, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 1 by BCSO on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Mary Elizabeth Sewell, 23, of San Saba was arrested Feb. 1 by BCSO for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Nichole Sutton, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 1 by BCSO for bond revocation-organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

Gracie Mae Cunningham, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 2 by MFPD on a warrant. No bond or release information was available.

John Delarosa-Penaloza, 36, was arrested Feb. 2 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Vanessa Rayleen Sanchez, 28, of Kempner was arrested Feb. 2 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 2 by MFPD for theft. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Thomas Paul Achey, 66, of Red Rock was arrested Feb. 3 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jaime Collazo, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 3 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-theft, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid, and capias pro fine-driving while license is suspended. No bond or release information was available.

Christian Lynn Eskew, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 3 by MFPD for place weapons prohibited. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Chester Alvin Mitchell, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for resisting arrest/search/or transport and interfering with public duties. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Haley Alyssa Watkins, 23, of Houston was arrested Feb. 3 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

David Blaine Dunlap, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 4 by MFPD for assault on a family/household member. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Darrell Robert Marx, 33, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 4 by BPD for motion to adjudicate-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-no motorcycle endorsement, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-displaying wrong license plate, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Dalton Sharrock, 29, of Weatherford was arrested Feb. 4 by DPS for driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Sandra Lynn Whitworth, 33, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 4 by BCSO for displaying expired license plates, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Pedro Cedillo-Requena, 46, was arrested Feb. 5 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Phylicia LaVaughn Cheeks, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 5 by MFPD for no driver’s license and outdoor burning. She was released the same day to an outside agency.

Rodolpho Garza Llanas, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 5 by MFPD for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Taniesha Marie Rogers, 23, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 5 by BCSO for open container-driver. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Uriel Torres-Velaquez, 50, was arrested Feb. 5 by ICE on a warrant-detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Gary Donnell Williams, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 5 by MFPD for violation of bond/protective order and resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Andrew Michael Danes, 24, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Laura Ann Hart, 35, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO for a commitment-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Patrick Hunter, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO for insufficient bond-credit/debit card abuse, insufficient bond-forgery of a financial instrument, and insufficient bond-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron James LeJeune, 29, of Tow was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO for a commitment-violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Jayson Ortiz, 35, was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Tyler Reed, 25, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO for failure to appear-burglary of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lee Young, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 6 by BPD for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

James Tanner Atkison, 26, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO for capias pro fine-deadly conduct. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Lewis Aull, 35, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Diaz Jr., 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7 by MFPD for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Michael Dykstra, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Tayler Leigh Freitag, 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 7 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Catrina Marie Gonzales, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Claudio Jimenez-Ramos, 20, was arrested Feb. 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Aurelio Longoria III, 22, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 7 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for minor in consumption, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, and capias pro fine-no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

David Joseph Mathews II, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 7 by CSPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Robert John Moniz, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 7 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Torres-Rodriguez, 31, was arrested Feb. 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Fred Lawrence Walker, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by LCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Mohammad Yazbak, 24, was arrested Feb. 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.