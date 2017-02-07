Susan Sally Lumpkin, 70, of Tow died Jan. 29, 2017

Susan Sally Lumpkin, 70, of Tow, Texas, passed away Jan. 29, 2017. She was born to John and Maisie Kirk on Nov. 13, 1946 in Canada.

Susan was a fragrance sales rep and also an airline hostess.

She is survived by her husband, James of Tow; sons, Kirk Parsons and wife Julie of Medina, Ohio, Nolan Gibson and wife Lyndsey of Charleston, South Carolina, and Rock Gibson of Blackbick, Ohio; bonus children, Sherri Payne and husband Steve of Bryan, Shawn Payne and wife Motty of San Antonio, Matt Payne of Austin, and Terri Boudreaux and partner Cindy Huhn of Redwood, California; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and umerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.