Nancy Marie Hughes, 79, of Cottonwood Shores died Jan. 22, 2017

Nancy Marie Hughes, 79, of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, went to be with Jesus on Jan. 22, 2017. She was born in Lubbock on May 10, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.A. Hodges and Helen McLean Hodges; infant son Nathan S. Lanehart; daughter Helen A. Kellogg; and stepdaughter Terri Qualls.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert E. Hughes of Cottonwood Shores; sons Benny D. Lanehart Jr. and Jesse A. Lanehart (Anne), both of Powhatan, Virginia; daughter Bobbie Jo Wolff (Dick) of Condon, Montana; stepchildren Ronnie Hughes (Pam) of Lubbock, Robbie Pearson (Royce) of Artesia, New Mexico, and Tanya Crump (Bobby) of Lubbock; five grandchildren, Chris (Kathleen), Taylor, Kim, Luke, and Chase; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Austin, and Connor; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Charm Norris (Gary) of San Antonio; and one niece, one nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Nancy enjoyed sewing, cooking, making pottery, and ceramics.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Shelter of Central Texas at pawsshelter.org/donate.