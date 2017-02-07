Malcom R. Self, 78, of Kingsland died Feb. 1, 2017

Malcom R. Self, 78, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Feb. 1, 2017. He was born to Malcom E. and Pernie (Farley) Self on Oct. 24, 1938, in Rotan, Texas.

He proudly served the United States of America in the U.S. Navy as a machinist mate on submarines until he retired. He then became a contractor, again working with Navy submarines.

He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Sherrill of Kingsland; daughters, Michele Ruxlow of Issaquah, Washington, Donna Gregory and husband Kelly of Spring, and Stephanie Root of Port Orchard, Washington; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Malcom was preceded in death by his parents.

A service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.