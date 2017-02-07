LCRA will begin refilling lakes Austin and LBJ

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — Lakes Austin and LBJ will begin returning to regular levels starting later this week after the Lower Colorado River Authority lowered both for six weeks beginning in early January.

The LCRA will begin refilling the two lake starting with Lake Austin on Feb. 9 and followed by Lake LBJ on Feb. 10. LCRA officials said both lakes should be “back in their normal operating ranges” by Feb. 13.

The LCRA lowered the lakes for six weeks beginning Jan. 2 to give lakeside property owners an opportunity to repair and maintain docks, retaining walls, and other shoreline property. The drawdown also helps curb the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation such as hydrilla and Eurasian watermilfoil.

The water authority lowered Lake LBJ by about four feet and Lake Austin by about 10 feet.

The LCRA will release water from Lake Travis thorough Mansfield Dam to refill Lake Austin. This amount will be equivalent to about eight inches of water in Lake Travis.

As for Lake LBJ, the LCRA will move water downstream from Lake Buchanan and Buchanan Dam through Inks Lake to LBJ. The water to tap off Lake LBJ equates to approximately one foot and seven inches in Lake Buchanan.

The actual impact on lakes Travis and Buchanan could be reduced by rainfall or additional inflows to lakes LBJ or Austin, officials said.

Got to lcra.org for more on the process as well as general lake and water information.

