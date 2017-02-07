Joe Allen Shearer, 72, of Kingsland died Jan. 31, 2017

Joe Allen Shearer was born, June 11, 1944, in American Fort, Utah, and passed away Jan. 31, 2017, at his daughter’s home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Bernice Rhea Bryant Shearer on Aug. 31, 2016; brother Monte Alfred Shearer; mother, Virginia Jane Shearer; and father, Arthur Lee Shearer.

He is survived by two daughters and five grandchildren: Caressia Anette Shearer Blair and husband Gene and their children, Zachary, Jacob, and Benjamin Nysten of Louisville; and Micheale Dawn Shearer Cartwright and husband Brad and their children, Brandon and Emily of Rockdale. He is also survived by his brother Donnie L. Shearer and wife Gale of White House, Tennessee; sister, Carolyn Sue Shearer Eifert of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many family members, nieces, and nephews.

Joe enlisted into the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1964. He served his military duties at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

Joe and Rhea were married on Aug. 1, 1968, in Grover. They later moved to Dumas, where Joe worked at Midwest Implement for many years. In 1988, they moved to Kingsland, where Joe accepted the position of master mechanic for the Llano Independent School District transportation department. He retired in 2006.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.