Gary Wayne Nicholas of Llano died Feb. 4, 2017

Gary Wayne Nicholas went by many names: Husband, Dad, Father, Bear, Pawpaw, Papa Gary, Pops, Friend, Amigo, and Compadre. He was an incredible man who touched so many lives. He was a man’s man who raised a horde of children and grandchildren with unconditional love. Gary liked to take part in community and help others. He never met a stranger. He was a man of honor.

In Llano, Gary loved to take part in the Acts Retreats, helping at Thrift Town, visiting with everyone while working the beer tent at the Crawfish Open, and assisting at annual church chicken dinners. Gary’s other hobbies included ice cream, cars, hunting, camping, woodworking, puzzles, and cooking, and he really loved negotiating a deal. We should definitely toss in his love of a good story and humor, too.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him and even more by those who knew him well.

Gary Nicholas was born and raised in McPherson, Kansas, and moved in 1970 to Texas, where he spent most of his time in Beaumont and Port Arthur before landing in Llano.

In addition to the many friends and lives he touched, Gary is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Prue “Vivian” Nicholas. He is also survived by his five children and 10 grandchildren: Michelle Nicholas Trevino and husband Tony of Port Arthur and their children, Madison and Trevor; Mike Nicholas and wife Karen of Austin and their children, Amanda, Grace, and Cara; Kevin Judice of Half Moon Bay, California, and his children, Ben and Theo; Michelle Witcher and husband Will Clarke of Dallas and their children, Andrew and Jack Henry; and Nicole Campbell and husband Scot of Norman, Oklahoma, and their daughter, Abigail.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Madge Nicholas.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at Llano City Cemetery with George Lillard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the National Parks Foundation or helping sponsor an individual to attend an Acts Retreat.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.