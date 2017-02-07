Dennis Keith Harden, 66, of Llano died Feb. 1, 2017

Dennis Keith Harden, 66, of Llano, Texas, passed away Feb. 1, 2017. He was born to Billy and Winona Valentine (Smith) Harden on May 28, 1950, in San Angelo, Texas.

Mr. Harden was a paint contractor by trade, a competitive horseshoe player, a hunter and fisherman, and loved sitting around a campfire.

He is survived by his son, William Harden, and sister Bonnie Raines, both of Llano. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, sister Billy Ann, and niece Angie.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.