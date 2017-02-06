One dead, another seriously injured Feb. 4 on Marble Falls Main Street

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALL — A 73-year-old man has died from an apparent heart-related issue at a concert at Uptown Sound Studio on Main Street, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

The incident occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Feb. 4 at the venue, located in the 200 block of Main Street in Marble Falls.

James Fred Graham Jr., a local dentist, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

“Two officers on foot patrol in the area were flagged down and told someone was doing CPR (inside),” Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “Johnny Campbell, the director of Marble Falls Area EMS, was in the audience. He got the guy on the floor where he could try to help him.”

A crew responded “but were unable to resuscitate him,” Hanson said.

In another life-threatening incident an hour later on the same night, an emergency crew responded to a report of a fall at an adjacent business, R-Bar and Grill at 902 Third St.

The unidentified elderly man had fallen and hit his head, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene said the man had fallen down stairs outside of the business.

Information about his condition is pending.

