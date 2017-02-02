Wanda Jean Overstreet, 73, of Buchanan Dam died Jan. 29, 2017

Wanda Jean Overstreet, 73, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Jan. 29, 2017. She was born to Gilbert and Winnie (Cornelius) Cowan on June 2, 1943, in Burnet, Texas.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet Maxwell.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Douglas of Buchanan Dam; son, Todd Overstreet of Buchanan Dam; daughter, Teresa Schkade and husband James of Albany, Texas; grandchildren, Staci Strauss and husband Carl, Robb Schkade and wife Jamie, Jami Schkade, and Kelli Schkade; great-grandchildren, Kurt and Madilynn; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family members.

Mrs. Overstreet was a remarkable woman who thrived on being around family and friends, especially those relationships developed over her years living in Junction. Wanda enjoyed traveling, and some of her most memorable trips were to London, Rio de Janeiro, and Rome. Even near the end of her life, she still vividly recalled these activities and cited visits to the Vatican and Wimbledon as some of her favorite international events.

Wanda particularly enjoyed watching her grandchildren play softball, and she and Doug followed them around the country for 22 years. The many softball games she witnessed are remembered fondly by the entire family, especially the ones on the field who knew their grandmother was looking over them. It is certain she will continue her matriarchal observations from heaven.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Lake Buchanan Church of Christ with Mr. Clayton Arnold officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be John Watson, Benny Watson, Jason Maxwell, James Whitten, Martin Collins, and Justin Tobler. Interment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cherokee Home for Children, the David Simon Memorial Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice.