Nola Lorena Brown, 98, formerly of Llano, died Jan. 28, 2017

Nola Lorena Brown went to see Jesus on Jan. 28, 2017, at the age of 98. She was born on April 26, 1918, in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to Walter Gray White and Nola Lorena (Owen) White.

She married Paul Curtis Brown, who preceded her in death on March 31, 1984. They raised their four children in Del Rio, Texas, before they moved to Fort Stockton. After retirement, they moved to Llano. When Paul passed, Nola moved to San Angelo. In 2009, she went to live with her daughter Peggy D. Glass and husband in Florida, where she was residing when she passed away.

She was a life member of the Llano County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Fort Concho Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She led a full life with family and friends.

She is survived by her four children, Peggy Dale and husband Edward Glass of Dunnellon, Florida, Charlie Gray Brown and wife E.J. of Navarre, Ohio, Gerry Lea James of Mertzon and Lorena and husband Vernon Tye of Bandera. She had nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A service is 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at First Baptist Church of Llano with the Rev. Rick Cundieff officiating. Interment will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church of your choice.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences