Burnet quarterback, girls soccer standout sign with respective schools

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — Two Burnet High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent to play college sports on National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Bulldogs quarterback Koby Edwards will play for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa, while soccer player Madelinne Deitrick will don a Lesley University uniform for the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school.

Loved ones, coaches, teammates, and fans celebrated the occasion with the two during a dual-signing ceremony in the Burnet High School gymnasiums foyer.

“We’re very proud of both of them,” said athletics director and head football coach Kurt Jones. “They’ve done a great job this year. They do a great job representing Burnet High School and the community.”

Edwards completed 183 of 294 passes for 2,419 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions and carried the ball 24 times for 134 yards and five touchdowns in 2016 in his only year as the Bulldogs’ starter.

He said he chose UTPB because of the reputation of its physical therapy program. He felt very comfortable with the coaching staff, the players, and other university officials during his visit to Odessa. While there, he was shown the way the program works and given an academic and athletics tour.

“It’s where I’d like to be,” he said. “I really loved the visit. Everything about it felt like that’s where I needed to go.”

Burnet offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Justin Marcellus said Edwards is following in the footsteps of just about every starting Bulldogs quarterback since Stephen McGee in 2004 to go on to play college football.

“It meant a lot to me,” Edwards said. “I wanted to keep up the legacy of quarterback and get my degree along with it.”

Marcellus was in his first year with the Bulldogs this past season, but after seeing Edwards’ physical tools he quickly arrived to a conclusion about the 2016 season.

“We’re going to be in good hands,” he said. “A lot of our success is because of the decisions he made.”

He applauded the quarterback for applying the same work ethic and competitiveness in the classroom.

“I know he’s going to be a success,” Marcellus said.

Deitrick has been committed to Lesley University, a member of NCAA Division III, for several months and finally made it official when she signed.

The two-year team captain has six goals and three assists so far this season for the 5-3-1 Lady Dawgs. She has been on the field for every match.

Lady Dawgs head soccer coach Wes Strahan said he first met Deitrick when she was in the seventh grade and noticed she was wearing a Lone Star soccer shirt — her club team.

“I don’t think she realized how much soccer I knew,” he joked. “After the past two years, she’s convinced I still don’t know.”

The forward midfielder, who started playing soccer at age 3, first learned of Lesley University when coaches saw her play in a soccer showcase in Florida for Lone Star several months ago.

“It’s been a drive to play college soccer since I was little,” she said. “It’s here now.”

Deitrick said she enjoys trying new things and traveling, so she is looking forward to moving to Cambridge and learning about nearby Boston.

The daughter of Steve Deitrick and Marianna McNamara will major in business marketing.

Strahan said Deitrick brings many traits that will help Lesley University do well, including being fundamentally sound and able to analyze what’s happening during a game and filling that gap for her team.

“Her field awareness,” he said. “She sees it before it happens. She’s an athlete who gets out and gets after it. She’s been an amazing part of our team. She’s taking her hard work and ethics up to Cambridge.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com