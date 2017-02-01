Would-be thief damages business vehicle in Marble Falls

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — Authorities have released an image that could provide clues in an attempted work van break-in that damaged the vehicle, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

The incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. Jan. 29 in a business parking lot in the 2400 block of Commerce Street.

“It was a plumbing company van. It just appears that whoever the suspect is, he tried to get into the back of the van where tools and supplies would be kept, just to try to get any valuables out of it,” Marble Falls Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “(He was) unsuccessful, failed to make entry, but did do about $600 worth of damage to the back door of the van.”

Investigators could rely on surveillance images to help track the suspect.

“The suspect vehicle has a particularly distinctive front bumper that is typically found on vehicles used for off-roading and rock climbing,” Hanson said. “We’ve got eyes out attempting to see if we can locate the vehicle, and once we do, then at that point, we’d be able to identify anyone in the vehicle, which would give us a good start on a suspect.”

The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male with other identifying factors in the video.

“You see the business van and the black truck pulled up between them. You can see a figure behind one of the vans,” he said. “It appears he’s wearing a light-colored T-shirt, and he has his back to the camera.”

The video shows the suspect’s vehicle is equipped with a so-called “stinger bumper.”

“Of course, it’s not the only ‘stinger bumper’ in this area, but if anyone sees that image and thinks they know who that belongs to, we would certainly appreciate that call,” he said.

Contact MFPD at (830) 693-3611. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

