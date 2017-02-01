Samuel Algie Martin, 63, of Horseshoe Bay died Jan. 12, 2017

Samuel Algie “Sam” Martin died Jan. 12, 2017. He was born Aug. 10, 1953, in New Rochelle, New York, and was the son of David M. and Patsy Ann Martin.

Sam grew up in Valhalla, New York, graduated from Westlake High School in Thornwood, New York, and attended Windham College in Putney, Vermont.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, during which he specialized in electronics.

After completing his military service, Sam settled in Houston. He moved from Houston to Horseshoe Bay in 1997 to help take care of his mother.

Sam was a spirited entrepreneur who started and operated numerous businesses in Houston and

Horseshoe Bay. He was also a professional magician. His business ventures included creating an online multiple listing service for oil and gas equipment, serving as a general contractor, developing real estate projects, and computer consulting, including his business MegaIQ Website Architects.

Sam was also deeply engaged in community service. He founded a regional economic development

council, served on the board of the Capital Area Economic Development District, and was named

director of the year for the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce in 2000 and 2004. He

established the Martin Foundation, which has provided community support in Horseshoe Bay and to its first responders since 1992.

Sam’s friends are invited to a celebration of his life from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Hole in 1 Sports Bar & Grill, 7407 RR 2147 in Horseshoe Bay.