New playscape installed at Johnson Park in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS — A work crew installed a new playscape at Johnson Park on Feb. 1.

The total cost for the one-of-a-kind Burke-brand playscape from Fun Abounds Inc., including use of the company’s personnel to build the equipment to federal standards, is $79,000.

The playscape is located on the same side of the park as the restrooms.

The old playscape near the boat ramp at Backbone Creek will go to Faith Academy of Marble Falls. The park is keeping the slides and swings, also purchased from Fun Abounds, that are located on the side of the park as the new playscape.

Johnson Park is located at 230 Ave. J South in Marble Falls.

For more on the playscape, read a previous story HERE.