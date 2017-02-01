Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 24-30, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 24-30, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Earl Alexander Jr., 43, of Llano was arrested Jan. 27 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for public intoxication. He was released the same day after serving time.

Johnathan Alexander Cowe, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 24 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for no valid driver’s license in possession and violation of a promise to appear. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Stephanie Frazier, 45, of Llano was arrested Jan. 28 by LCSO for theft of property. She was released the same day after posting an $800 bond.

Barbara Jeanice Galindo, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 24 by LCSO for judgment-possession of a controlled substance and judgment-tampering with evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Jean Marie Gonzales, 40, of Llano was arrested Jan. 29 by LPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

John Paul Jamin Heflin, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 27 by LCSO for assault on a public servant and assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 26 by LCSO for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Paul Keith, 29, of Brownwood was arrested Jan. 27 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,250 bond.

Dustin Ray Matheny, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 28 by LCSO for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $5,500 bond.

Kevin Lee McCabe, 50, of Tow was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Harlen John Mize, 65, of Pflugerville was arrested Jan. 26 by LCSO for harassment. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Justin DeShane Perry, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 24 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ashley Marie Pile, 22, of Katy was arrested Jan. 26 by LCSO for insufficient bond-unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Isidro Ramirez, 54, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 28 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. No bond or release information was available.

Joel James Reynolds, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Bronson Kyle Roe, 35, of Llano was arrested Jan. 28 by LPD for failure to appear/bail jumping and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Steve Andrew Sapp, 63, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO for assault. He was released Jan. 27 to see a judge.

Jerry Ross Sharrock, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 28 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,250 bond.

Jay Bob Smith, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26 by LCSO for insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Alan Keith Wallace, 25, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Dawn Williams, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 27 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while license is invalid and no valid driver’s license in possession. She was released the following day after posting a $1,250 bond.