Granite Shoals holding workdays to clean up parks while lake is down

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — With days remaining until the Lower Colorado River Authority begins raising Lake LBJ to its normal level, the city of Granite Shoals parks committee is calling for two work days on Feb. 4 and 11, both Saturdays.

Volunteers will tackle projects to prep the parks for summer and will meet at city hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, at 9:30 a.m. each day.

LCRA lowered the lakes LBJ and Austin at the beginning of January to allow shoreline property owners and cities to repair and maintain docks and retaining walls as well as clean up debris and clear nuisance aquatic vegetation. The refill of Lake LBJ is scheduled for Feb. 10-13.

City Manager Ken Nickel said work in Granite Shoals will be focused on two parks: Robin Hood Park at the end of Robin Hood Lane and Bluebriar Park off North Shorewood Drive.

Workers will move rocks, rake the swimming area at Robin Hood Park, and perform other tasks to clean up and make the parks safer for public use.

At Robin Hood Park, volunteers will install a ladder on a wooden platform, which sits in the water a few feet from shore.

Nickel noted the platform wasn’t designed to do more than allow people to sunbathe on it since the water is only about 4 feet deep at that spot when the lake is at its normal level.

To aid in the cleanup, the city has placed 25 dumpsters around the community in which residents can put debris and trash from work done on docks, retaining walls, and other shore chores while the water is down.

