Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 25-31, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 25-31, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Donald Edward Barrois, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 25 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for operating a vessel with an expired certificate of number. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Ishiah Malik Carson, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for driving while intoxicated and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Scott Bradley Dubs, 62, of Lago Vista was arrested Jan. 25 by MFPD for violation of bond/protective order. He was released Jan. 25 after posting a $3,500 bond.

John Luna Jr., 27, of Austin was arrested Jan. 25 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for speeding and no driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Mark Christian Sobiech, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Frederick Dewayne Tippins, 52, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Leslie Crayton, 58, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for deadly conduct. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Clint Dewaine D’Spain, 44, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 26 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-expired motor vehicle inspection, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, and capias pro fine-failure to appear/bail jumping. No bond or release information was available.

Drew Dennis Franklin, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jerry James Guidry Jr., 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released Jan. 29 after posting a $120,000 bond.

Barbara Lee Haley, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She was released Jan. 31 after posting a $100,000 bond.

Shawn David Hewell, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 26 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Jared James, 19, of Jan. 26 was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kaleigh Jimenez, 26, of Smithville was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Ned Johnson-Carney, 23, of Llano was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Thelma Joyce Leifester, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 26 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Chloe Lewis, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26 by MFPD for theft. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Chester Alvin Mitchell, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Wesley Moss, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jessie Ray Mungia, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Marie Pile, 22, of Katy was arrested Jan. 26 by LCSO for insufficient bond-unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Krissy Love Swearingen, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ribiel Albiter-Mejia, 24, was arrested Jan. 27 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 30 to ICE.

Steven Ray Clive, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 27 by GSPD for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Mitchell Fisler, 30, of Winter was arrested Jan. 27 by LCSO for theft of property and motion to adjudicate guilt-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Sharae Gomez, 27, of San Saba was arrested Jan. 27 by the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office (SSSO) for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Stella Hernandez, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD for fraudulent use/possession identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, and forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Wayne Hilburn, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 27 by LCSO for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Patrick Hunter, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Osiel Jimenez-Bautista, 24, was arrested Jan. 27 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Jimenez-Vega, 24, was arrested Jan. 27 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Mount, 20, was arrested Jan. 27 by BPD for motion to revoke probation-arson of a building/habitation/vehicle. He was released Jan. 31 to an outside agency.

Shayne Thomas Negri, 27, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, forgery of a financial instrument, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Elizabeth Rodriguez, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Anthony Grey Starr, 27, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Donna Louise Wright, 57, of Midland was arrested Jan. 27 by BCSO for failure to appear-duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Lucio Roy Atkinson, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Bonilla-Velasquez, 18, was arrested Jan. 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 30 to ICE.

Zachary Ryan Helm, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 28 by MFPD for criminal trespass. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jose Luna-Luna, 24, was arrested Jan. 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 30 to ICE.

Justin David Maglitto, 40, was arrested Jan. 28 by an out-of-county agency (OOC) for tampering with government record. No bond or release information was available.

Philip Austin Morris, 36, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 28 by BPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released Jan. 31 after posting a $60,000 bond.

Delfino Narcizo-Bolanos, 45, was arrested Jan. 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 30 to ICE.

Roberto Pereida-Ramos, 32, was arrested Jan. 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 30 to ICE.

Mervin Portillo-Espinal, 28, was arrested Jan. 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 30 to ICE.

Patricia Catalina Reyes, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 28 by GSPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Salvador Ortiz Salazar, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Gilbert Matthew Wilkerson, 32, of Leander was arrested Jan. 28 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

James Richard Crawford, 57, of Lipan was arrested Jan. 29 by MFPD for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Stella Hernandez, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29 by BCSO for surrender surety-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Jimmy Ray Herron Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 29 by BTPD for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Jose Nieto-Bernal, 38, was arrested Jan. 29 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 29 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $90,000 bond.

Alan Dale Thompson Sr., 55, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 29 by BPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Brian Keith Alexander, 42, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30 by BCSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield the right of way, and open container-driver. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua James Heflin, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 30 by BCSO for expired registration and expired driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Wayne Hilburn, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 30 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Santos Ozuna Jr., 38, of Ennis was arrested Jan. 30 by BCSO for capias pro fine-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Enrique Segovia-Marquez, 42, of Austin was arrested Jan. 30 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christopher Michael Wong, 26, of Elgin was arrested Jan. 30 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Lance Herrod Lindsey, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO on a warrant-parole violation and for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Desiderio Najera, 43, of Brownsville was arrested Jan. 31 by BTPD for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler Welton Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 31 by DPS for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jan Ellen Tharp, 68, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 31 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.