Raul Salazar, 35, of Marble Falls died Jan. 14, 2017

Raul Salazar, 35, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away Jan. 14, 2017. He was born to Jose and Evangelina (Sandoval) Salazar on Oct. 16, 1981, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Raul was an auto mechanic by trade, and he was a good one. He loved his work. He had a special way with people and a quick sense of humor that will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Stacie Nunez of Marble Falls; sons, Alex and Anthony Salazar; mother, Evangelina Salazar of Marble Falls; brothers, Julian Salazar and wife Tawnya of Blanco, Pedro Salazar and wife Elena of Burnet, Alfred Salazar and wife Magali of San Antonio, and Jose Salazar of Mexico; sisters, Evangelina Castillo and husband Miguel of Austin and Lorena Salazar of Marble Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Raul was preceded in death by his father, Jose Salazar.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home with Mr. William Karlson officiating. Interment will follow at Post Mountain Cemetery in Burnet. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.