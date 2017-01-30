Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision on Texas 71

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BEE CAVE — A Spicewood man died Jan. 28 after an SUV collided with his motorcycle on Texas 71, according to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. about 1.6 miles west of Bee Cave.

James Rodney Holt, 51, of Spicewood was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson eastbound and made a left turn from the highway onto Serene Hills Drive.

A 2011 Cadillac SUV — driven by 37-year-old Anna Freita of Spicewood — was traveling westbound in the outside lane and entered the Serene Hills Drive intersection.

The SUV then “crashed” into the motorcycle, according to the report.

Holt was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m. by Dr. Burman Sundepe at St. David’s South Austin Hospital.

