Cops find stolen IDs, counterfeit documents at Marble Falls hotel; suspects arrested

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — A couple faces a several felony charges after authorities found counterfeit checks, stolen identification, and drugs at the Holiday Inn Express, according to the Marble Falls Police Department.

After a two-week investigation, authorities eventually caught up to the two suspects Jan. 27 at another hotel, the Hill Country Inn in Marble Falls.

“The crime itself is an identity theft issue,” Marble Falls Police Sgt. Trisha Ratliff said. “It’s still under investigation. As far as a monetary value at this time, that’s still undetermined.”

Shayne Thomas Negri, 27, of Burnet is charged with fraud (possessing identifying information), forgery of a financial instrument, and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Burnet County Jail with bonds totaling $240,000.

Stella Marie Hernandez, 37, of Kingsland was charged with two counts of fraud (possessing identifying information), forgery of a financial instrument, and possession of a controlled substance (4-200 grams). She remains in the Burnet County Jail with bonds totaling $340,000.

On Jan 13, the Holiday Inn Express staff contacted police about drugs and paraphernalia, including syringes, found in the room of the suspects at the hotel.

“They just happened to be staying at the hotel. They failed to pay for the room, and the hotel staff went to remove their property and found some contraband and asked that we remove it,” Ratliff said. “(We discovered) numerous documents or items for identification for multiple victims.

“They were hoarding information to obtain credit cards, forged checks to basically commit identity theft,” she added.

After consulting with staff and utilizing some of the identifying information in the room, investigators tracked the suspects to the second hotel.

“I wouldn’t say that it was all that organized,” she said. “I think, given some more time and opportunity, that it could have gotten out of hand worse than it did before we caught onto what was going on.”

Authorities warn residents to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

“It just so happened in this case, one of the victims lost her wallet about five years ago, and she had no idea that these people had her Social Security card, driver’s license, and other identifying documents,” Ratliff said. “Basically, the best thing that people can do is check their credit scores, get their credit report every six months to a year to make sure they’re not being victimized.”

