Musical fundraiser benefits Burnet officer hurt in collision

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — The Burnet Police Department and community wants to make sure an injured officer knows they have “his six” by holding a fundraiser for him Saturday, Jan. 28.

Burnet Police Officer Matt Imrie was injured Jan. 10 when he was involved in a vehicle collision in the vicinity of U.S. 281 and FM 1855 (Fairland Road) in Marble Falls. He was driving his personal vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, at the time of the incident. His 10-year-old daughter, Carleigh, was in the vehicle with him.

Imrie was transported to Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock with serious injures, including a shattered femur, officials said at the time. His daughter only suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, was transported to an Austin-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and treated and released.

Imrie underwent surgery after the collision and was in the intensive care unit before being moved to a rehabilitation facility.

The Burnet Police Department is holding the “Matt, We Got Your Six” fundraiser and benefit concert at Haley Nelson Park, 301 Garden Trails, from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $10 per “car load.”

The event includes food and drink for sale; live music; a silent auction; and prize giveaways, including firearms.

Check the Burnet Police Department Facebook page for more information and updates on Imrie.

