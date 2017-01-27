Merlin Davis, 78, of Llano died Jan. 25, 2017

Merlin Davis passed away Jan. 25, 2017, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 78. He was born March 25, 1938, in Llano to John Oliver Davis and Grace (Moore).

Merlin was a lifetime resident of Llano. He and his wife, Bernadette Moseley, were married Oct. 8, 1973, in Llano. He was self-employed as a rancher and was of the Baptist faith.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and three brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Davis of Llano; sons, Bo Davis of Llano, Kirby Davis of Fredericksburg, Glenn Davis of Fredericksburg, and Gordon Davis of Fredericksburg; daughter, Barbara Mize of Kerrville; brother, Bobby Davis of Mason; sister, Louise Bush of Houston; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service for Merlin will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or the American Heart Association 10900-B Stonelake Blvd., Suite 320, Austin, TX 78759.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.