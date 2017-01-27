James Alexander Gobel Jr., 89, of Horseshoe Bay died Jan. 21, 2017

James Alexander Gobel Jr., 89, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away Jan. 21, 2017. He was born to James and Grace (Miller) Gobel Sr. on Jan. 17, 1928, in Miami, Florida.

He was married to Sharon Flythe Gobel for 67 years.

After graduating from Southern Methodist University and serving in the Air Force, Jim and Sharon settled in Odessa, where he owned a truck dealership. In 1977, he and Sharon relocated to Colorado, where he had a business selling heavy-duty truck parts.

Jim loved golfing in the summer and snow skiing in the winter with his children and grandchildren, who lived nearby. He was excited to receive a free lifetime ski pass when he turned 70.

In 2010, he and Sharon moved back to Texas, settling in Horseshoe Bay just miles from where they honeymooned in 1949. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Rotary Club, the International Truck Parts Association, and SAE.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter Cathy Caldwell and husband Russel of American Fork, Utah; daughter Lauri Leslie and husband Ted of Evergreen, Colorado, and Arlington, Virginia; son, Allen and wife Nancy of Denver; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 RR 1431 West in Kingsland. The family will have a celebration of Jim’s life in June at Evergreen United Methodist Church. Contact the church or the family for details in late spring.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.