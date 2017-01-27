Give feedback on Granite Shoals police in online survey

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — The Granite Shoals Police Department wants residents to share their thoughts on how the department is doing through an online survey.

“We want to hear from our citizens, get their opinions about how well the police department is doing its job, and how they feel about public safety in Granite Shoals,” Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears said.

The 10-minute survey is available HERE. Respondents remain anonymous.

The chief said resident feedback on law enforcement performance, contact, complaints, and customer service will help focus future endeavors.

“This survey is one of our first steps in building a long-term plan for the police department. The survey allows citizens to anonymously give us their opinion about the police department and public safety in Granite Shoals,” Boshears said. “We will use the data collected from this to see what areas our citizens feel we are doing well in and what areas we need to improve.”

He said he plans to host a town hall meeting in the future to further engage residents and continue a dialogue regarding public safety in Granite Shoals.

The survey will be online through Feb. 24.

