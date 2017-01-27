Donald Wayne Bryan, 84, of Kingsland died Jan. 18, 2017

Donald Wayne Bryan, 84, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Jan. 18, 2017. He was born to Charlie and Lorene (Robinson) Bryan on Oct. 18, 1932, in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War. In 1952, he married Peggy Joyce Wilhite in Clovis, New Mexico.

For many years, Don worked as a barber in Orange, Texas, eventually owning several barber shops. In the late ’60s, while supporting a family of five and working full time, he obtained his college degree and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont. After graduation, he worked in human resources for companies in the Houston area. He retired after working for Texas Instruments for many years.

Don and Joyce had three girls and eight grandchildren. Joyce passed away in 1991. Don later moved to Kingsland, where he met and became friends with Norma Ingram. They married in 1997. Don enjoyed sailing, boating, sitting on his deck watching the sunrise and sunset, golfing, and playing the guitar. He was an elder of Churches of Christ in Sharpstown, Rosenberg, and Kingsland. Don was a faithful follower of the Lord, and his world revolved around church and family.

He leaves behind his wife, Norma; daughters, Debbie Harman and husband Jimmy of Mineral Wells, Janet Monroe and husband Mike of Arlington, and Becky Broom and husband David of Hurst; bonus daughter, Jana Koonce and husband J. Boone of Hungerford; bonus sons, Mark Ingram and wife Tamera of Odessa and Phil Ingram and wife Cindy of Midland; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jamie, Bryan, Dustin, Trevor, Brooke, Brandon, Spencer, Michael, Krista, Kala, Britt, Haylee, Katelyn, Cole, Ali, Cade, Olivia, and Andrew; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Bussanmas and husband Danny of Littlefield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Peggy Joyce Bryan.

Serving as pallbearers are grandsons, Jeremy Broom, Trevor Broom, Spencer Broom, Dustin Harman, Britt Ingram, Michael Ingram, Cole Koonce, Cade Koonce, Bryan Monroe, Brandon Monroe, and Charles Nobles.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Highland Lakes Church of Christ with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. with Mr. Joe Winnett and Mr. Mike Monroe officiating. The Highland Lakes Honor Guard will furnish military honors. Interment is 10:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg.

Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to the Cherokee Home For Children, 13355 Texas 16, Cherokee, TX 76832.

